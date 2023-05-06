Kate Middleton brought Hollywood glamour for coronation Jill Biden meeting

Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales, turned heads at a special coronation reception for world leaders and royals on Friday night, bringing "Hollywood" glamour to the ornate setting of Buckingham Palace, according to a leading royal fashion expert. Kate attended the evening reception at the…



#katemiddleton #hollywood #buckinghampalace #kingcharles #jillbiden #ukraine #mirandaholder #selfportrait #bahamas #caribbean