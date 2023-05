The Ford F-150 Lightning displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show. The electric pickup truck is one of just 10 models of electric and plug-in hybrid models that will qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit under President Biden’s new EV rules. Although President Biden is eager to accelerate the…



#ford #philadelphiaautoshow #chevybolt #lincoln #model3 #kelleybluebook #volkswagen #hyundai #kia #nissan