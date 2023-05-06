From Glastonbury chocolate to refurb computers: how you can help charities in the UK cost of living crisis
Published
Giving to charity has become one of the casualties of the cost of living crisis for many people – even though these same financial pressures mean many organisations doing good work are more desperate for donations than ever. After steadily increasing over the years, charitable donations fell off a…
#charities #charlotteweatherley #oxfam #computers4charity #shelter #glastonbury #shelterboxbookclub #tesco #britishredcrosss #ukraine