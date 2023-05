The bewilderingly fast rise of pepecoin (PEPE), a meme coin introduced mere weeks ago that’s now worth more than $1 billion, is making gigantic fortunes for those undeterred by warnings this is a fad that will end badly. A perfect example: a pseudonymous trader named dimethyltryptamine.eth spent…



#arkhamintelligence #coingecko #arbitrum #uniswap #arkham #eth