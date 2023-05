D presidency, the Washington Post kept a running tally of his lies, ultimately counting 30,573 “false or misleading claims” in four years. It has kept up that work under President Joe Biden, finding he lies with less abandon but on occasion with comparable shamelessness. Fox News is performing its…



#kamalaharris #delaware #chuckschumer #democrats #ukraine #washingtonpostabc #republicans #socialsecurity #medicare #capitol