Kentucky Derby 2023: Race Day Odds, Bets You Should Make, And Forte’s Big Stretch Run

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is upon us. The 149th running is laden with talent this year, but the Florida Derby winner Forte stands head and shoulders above the field. What caveats there are against the multiple Grade 1 stakes winner are minimal, as we have seen since the windows opened for the…



#kentucky #149th #florida #grade1 #kentuckyoaks #iradortiz #cyclonemischief #forte #kentuckyderby #skinnerpracticalmove