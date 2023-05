King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation

King Charles III arrived at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday to be crowned in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years. Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become…



#charlesiii #westminsterabbey #queenelizabeth #stedward #crown #camilla #buckinghampalace #diamondstate #jubileecoach #jillbiden