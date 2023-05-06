Pete Davidson Passes Out Free Pizzas to Striking Writers on Picket Line

Pete Davidson and Judah Miller join members of the Writers Guild of America and its supporters to picket outside Silvercup Studios on May 5 in New York City. Pete Davidson passed out free pizzas to striking writers in New York City on Friday to show his support for the work stoppage. The comedian…



#petedavidson #judahmiller #silvercupstudios #newyorkcity #spumonigardens #brooklyn #nightlive #snl #lateshow #stephencolbert