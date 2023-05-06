Anderson Cooper Cut Off by Co-Host After Prince George Gaffe

Anderson Cooper was interrupted by one of his co-hosts after claiming he hadn't seen Prince George at King Charles III's coronation while the young royal was appearing on his screen. Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday in front of world leaders, senior religious figures…



#andersoncooper #charlesiii #westminsterabbey #elizabethii #balmoralcastle #scotland #buckinghampalace #christianeamanpour #maxfoster #princegeorge