Bank woes point to U.S. Federal Reserve conditional pause on interest rate hikes Watch: Invesco's Kristina Hooper on where the U.S. Federal Reserve is taking interest rates next Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco Ltd., talks to the Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about…



#usfederalreserve #invesco #kristinahooper #invescoltd #financialposts #larysaharapyn