Daniel Penny “never intended to harm” Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man, before placing him in a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway earlier this week, according to his attorneys, as it remains unclear whether Penny will be charged in Neely’s death. Neely was “aggressively…



#danielpenny #jordanneely #newyorkcity #penny #neely #thomaskenniff #steveraiser #marine #manhattan #dontemills