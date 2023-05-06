Box Office: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Rockets to $48 Million Opening Day
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” formally kicked off the summer blockbuster season Friday. While Disney’s domestic numbers have yet to come in, analysts indicate the film drew about $48 million on its opening day, a figure that includes $17.5 million in Thursday previews. The trilogy capper is on…
