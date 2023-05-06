Over 13,000 people evacuated in Western Canada as 92 wildfires burn

Over 13,000 residents throughout Western Canada have been ordered to evacuate their homes to escape active wildfires in the province of Alberta. As of Friday, there were 92 active wildfires in the province, 31 of which are out of control, according to a news release from the Alberta Emergency…



