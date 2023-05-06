Biden says Vice President Kamala Harris 'hasn't gotten the credit she deserves' in her role: 'She's really very, very good'

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris smile during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet" in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 5, 2023. AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Biden said on MSNBC that VP Harris "hasn't gotten the credit she deserves" in her role. The…



#kamalaharris #rooseveltroom #apphoto #evanvucci #msnbc #vpharris #californiaag #stephanieruhle #11thhour #democraticparty