Taylor Swift’s announcement Friday she would release a re-recording of her 2010 album Speak Now, the latest effort to reclaim her early albums following an ownership dispute—became the top-performing post on Twitter for the week. A re-recorded Speak Now album will release on July 7, Swift tweeted…



#taylorswifts #speaknow #speak #fearlessandred #billboard #atlanta #bigmachinerecords #scooterbraun #shamrockcapital #justinbieber