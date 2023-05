KALEHE, Congo — The death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen beyond 200, with many more people still missing, according to local authorities in the province of South Kivu. Thomas Bakenge, administrator of Kalehe, the worst-hit territory, told reporters on the scene…



#congo #southkivu #thomasbakenge #kalehe #nyamukubi #villagers #anuaritezikujuwa #michakentamana #lakekivu #théongwabidje