Senate Republicans oppose vote just to raise US debt ceiling, push for other priorities

A group of 43 Republicans in the U.S. Senate said they oppose voting on a bill that only raises the U.S. debt ceiling without tackling other priorities, in a letter to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, showing they could block such a plan by Democrats. Citing an economy "in free…



#republicans #ussenate #chuckschumer #democrats #mikelee #mitchmcconnell #mittromney #lisamurkowski #susancollins #democrat