How to watch UFC 288: Bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling faces Henry Cejudo in the main event

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. Henry Cejudo retired as a UFC champion in 2020, and returns to challenge for the belt at UFC 288. Photo by Getty Images UFC 288 will stream live from Newark, New Jersey, on May 6, with bantamweight champion…



#henrycejudo #ufc #ufc288 #newark #newjersey #aljamainsterling #btsport #ufcfightpass #sterling #tjdillashaw