Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: ) Inc is not planning to acquire Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: ) but remains happy with its large investment in the oil company. Speaking at Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting, Buffett rejected speculation that Berkshire would…



#warrenbuffett #occidental #houston #ukraine #vickihollub #hollub #occidentalandcorp #berkshire #permianbasin #newmexico