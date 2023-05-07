New Mexico And Florida Most Dangerous States For Pedestrians
Published
New Mexico And Florida Most Dangerous States For Pedestrians New Mexico and Florida are the most dangerous states for pedestrians in the U.S., according to a report by NGO Smart Growth America. The two U.S. metro areas with the highest average rates of pedestrian deaths are also located in these…
#newmexico #florida #pedestrians #southcarolina #southwest #delaware #smartgrowthamerica #southwestern #nativeamericans #blackamericans