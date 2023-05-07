Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Regrets Buying Tumblr Instead Of Netflix Or Hulu As It “Would Have Been A Better Acquisition”

Marissa Mayer, the former CEO of Yahoo, is recalling her time at the tech company and opening up about some regrets. During Mayer’s tenure at the top of Yahoo, the company bought the microblogging platform Tumblr for $1.1B in 2013 but feels that they should’ve bought Netflix or Hulu instead. “We…



#marissamayer #yahoo #mayer #tumblr #netflix #techbrew #verizon #yahooscreen #henriquedecastro #lisautzschneider