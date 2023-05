A gunman shot and killed eight people and wounded at least seven others at a busy mall north of Dallas on Saturday, police said. The gunman, whom authorities said they think acted alone and whose motive was not yet known, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen…



#dallas #allenpremiumoutlets #allen #brianharvey #jonboyd #collincounty #chrishill #frisco #stonebriar #abc