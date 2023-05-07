Ron DeSantis Says Disney Has “Not Made A Peep” Since Skirmish Over “Don’t Say Gay” Law: “The Party Is Over For Them”
Ron DeSantis is claiming victory over silencing Disney following their public feud after the entertainment company openly opposed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that was signed into law by the Florida governor. “The big issue with Disney was they exercised a lot of political influence in this…
