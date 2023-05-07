Marjorie Taylor Greene says U.S. must study factors behind mass shootings

Marjorie Taylor Greene says U.S. must study factors behind mass shootings

Upworthy

Published

Marjorie Taylor Greene has said Americans need to study anti-depressant drugs and "other factors that cause mass shootings" after eight people were killed by a gunman at a mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday afternoon. The attacker was shot dead by a police officer who was in the mall answering an…

#marjorietaylorgreene #allen #allenfire #jonathanboyd #gunviolencearchive #ssri #twitter #bidenamerica #washingtondc #greene

Full Article