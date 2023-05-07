Marjorie Taylor Greene says U.S. must study factors behind mass shootings

Marjorie Taylor Greene has said Americans need to study anti-depressant drugs and "other factors that cause mass shootings" after eight people were killed by a gunman at a mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday afternoon. The attacker was shot dead by a police officer who was in the mall answering an…



#marjorietaylorgreene #allen #allenfire #jonathanboyd #gunviolencearchive #ssri #twitter #bidenamerica #washingtondc #greene