What Does The Future Hold For Joao Felix As Chelsea Loan Comes To An End?

While Chelsea performed well to claim their first win under interim manager Frank Lampard against Bournemouth, it did nothing to change the context of the Blues’ season as a whole. Chelsea are now officially safe from relegation, but the fact this has only been achieved with four fixtures…



#franklampard #bournemouth #stamfordbridge #mauriciopochettino #masonmount #chelsea #liverpool #manchesterunited #financialfairplay #ffp