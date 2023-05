Looking to get rid of your belly fat but don't know where to begin? Simple changes in your everyday life can help cut belly fat "and it doesn't have to include doing 500 sit ups every morning," David Mason, a qualified personal trainer in the U.K. who is a licensed speed, agility and quickness…



#davidmason #saq #barbellsabroad #bmj #mason #tiffanyhamlin #worldgym #hollyroser #nasm