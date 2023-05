Russia's Wagner mercenary group appeared on Sunday to ditch plans to withdraw from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, saying they had been promised more arms by Moscow and suggesting they may keep up their assault on what Russia sees a stepping stone to other cities in the Donbas region. Elsewhere,…



#wagner #bakhmut #ukraine #moscow #donbas #russian #crimea #defenceministry #blacksea #yevgenyprigozhin