An adorable clip of a dad proving that he is the most wholesome man while out 'hunting' has led to one person in the comments writing, "protect this man at all costs." The video posted by @spooksister has been viewed 1.1 million times. In it, a daughter films her dad sitting in the woods looking…



#ipad #google #charlesdarwin #plinyelder #pacificocean #scientificamerican #tiktok #bambi