GOP Rep Turns Fox & Friends’ Question About Texas Shooting Into a Slam on Illegal Immigrants, Gun Control
Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX) didn’t waste any time in using the shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas to bash Democrats over illegal immigration and gun control. Jackson joined Fox & Friends Sunday — with the hosts previewing his appearance by saying they would ask him about the Biden…
