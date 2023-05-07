Billionaire rivals Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos showed up as VIPs at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami

Billionaire rivals Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos showed up as VIPs at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami

Upworthy

Published

Elon Musk with his three-year-old son and Jeff Bezos went to the final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome. Dan Istitene, Mark Thompson/Getty Images Elon Musk and his three-year-old son, X Æ A-12, visited the Oracle Red Bull Racing team on Saturday. The…

#elonmusk #jeffbezos #f1grandprix #miami #danistitene #laurensanchez #timemagazine #twitter #redbull #f1

Full Article