Labour has been criticised for giving global banks access to parliament after taking an HSBC staffer into its shadow business team, despite the financial giant coming under fire over its links with China. One senior policy manager from HSBC has been seconded to the team of Jonathan Reynolds, the…



#labour #hsbc #jonathanreynolds #reynolds #natwest #keirstarmer #jeremycorbyn #hongkong #tombrake #unlockdemocracy