This year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards will look different than recent years past, largely due to the WGA strike that went into effect the night of May 1. Pivoting from a live telecast, the ceremony will now include pre-taped segments. Many of the original presenters and other attendees have pulled…



#mtvmovieandtvawards #wga #writersguild #musicmusictalent #barkerhangar #santamonica #mtvmovie #mtv #bet #comedycentral