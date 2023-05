Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has kicked off the summer box office season with a $114 million domestic opening weekend, keeping last month’s momentum going with strong audience reception that should allow James Gunn’s final MCU film to leg out in theaters. With $38.9 million…



#marvelstudios #jamesgunns #mcu #hollywood #marvel #cinemascore #posttrak #maymarvel #nintendo #supermariobrosmovie