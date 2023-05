Days after he launched a furious tirade against Russia's military leadership and threatened to withdraw his forces from Bakhmut, the head of mercenary group has said it would continue to lead the offensive on the city in eastern Ukraine. Yevgeny Prigozhin, who leads the Wagner Group, a private…



#bakhmut #ukraine #yevgenyprigozhin #wagnergroup #telegram #russian #prigozhin #kremlin #sergeisurovokin #wagner