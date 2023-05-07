Megyn Kelly Accuses Gun Control Advocates Of Blocking Action On Mass Shootings: ‘You Have LOST’

In the wake of a mass shooting at a Texas shopping mall that killed 8 people Saturday, SiriusXM radio host and former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly accused advocates of gun control of standing in the way of progress that could cut the number of gun deaths in America. “You’ve failed to effect…



#megynkelly #secondamendment #fbi #fredguttenberg #parkland #florida #republicans #twitter #msnbc #keitholbermann