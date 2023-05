Fox News co-host Geraldo Rivera predicted on Saturday that President Joe Biden will win reelection in 2024 due to the Republican Party's support for laws restricting abortion rights. Rivera is the latest Republican to sound the alarm about the party's stance on abortion being a losing position…



