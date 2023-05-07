Janet Yellen Warns Of 'Economic Calamity' If Debt Ceiling Impasse Is Unresolved; 'No Way….Other Than Congress Doing Its Job'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning of the possibility of the government defaulting, potentially as early as June 1, if the debt ceiling isn't suspended or raised. What Happened: The Treasury could run out of cash as early as June 1st and has exhausted all “extraordinary measures” to avert…
