King Charles III’s Coronation Draws Over 14 Million Viewers to the BBC

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla drew over 14 million viewers to the BBC on Saturday, the network has announced. “The BBC brought people across the UK together to share a once in a generation event with over 14 million watching the King being crowned live,” Charlotte Moore,…



#charlesiii #queencamilla #charlottemoore #coronationconcert #bbcone #bbctwo #unitedkingdom #elizabethii #westminsterabbey #princewilliam