Tom Cruise invited King Charles III to be his wingman during a concert thrown in honor of the new monarch at Windsor Castle. In a pre-recorded segment titled “Did you know?” – which played just before Lionel Richie took the stage at the Windsor Castle concert – former 007 Pierce Brosnan revealed…



#tomcruise #charlesiii #windsorcastle #lionelrichie #piercebrosnan #wales #princewilliam #raf #beargrylls #cruise