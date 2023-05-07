7 killed after SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border
Published
An SUV slammed into a crowd Sunday, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 10 who were waiting at a city bus stop outside a migrant…Full Article
Published
An SUV slammed into a crowd Sunday, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 10 who were waiting at a city bus stop outside a migrant…Full Article
ViewPolice in Brownsville, Texas, announced that a suspect has been charged after eight people were killed and 10 others were..
At least eight people have died after a car drove into a crowd near a migrant shelter in Texas.