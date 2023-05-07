Central banks are boosting stockpiles of gold in their reserves amid a backlash against the dollar

None Central banks boosted their gold stockpiles amid a backlash against the dollar. • None Global reserves grew by 228.4 tons in the first quarter, the World Gold Council reported. • None The top gold buyers were central banks in Singapore, China, Turkey and India. Central banks around the world…



#noneglobal #worldgoldcouncil #singapore #turkey #wgc #russian #uae #hongkong #ukraine #ruchirsharma