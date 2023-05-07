“You Can Be My Wingman Anytime”: Tom Cruise Joins Star-Studded Coronation Concert to Celebrate King Charles III

A general view at the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England It was the U.K.’s first coronation in 70 years — a cause even Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise and Pierce Brosnan had to celebrate. A star-studded lineup for King Charles III’s Coronation Concert took to an enormous stage on…



#windsorengland #hughjackman #tomcruise #piercebrosnan #coronationconcert #windsorcastle #downtonabbey #hughbonneville #katyperry #nicolescherzinger