‘American Idol’ Gets Royal Surprise From King Charles III & Queen Camilla As Katy Perry & Lionel Richie Check-In From The U.K
Published
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were absent from American Idol this week as they traveled to the U.K. to perform at the historic coronation of King Charles III. “What a party, what a party, it was unbelievable,” Richie said from Windsor Castle. Richie continued, “We’re trying to figure out what can…
#katyperry #lionelrichie #americanidol #charlesiii #richie #windsorcastle #perryandrichie #queencamilla #hollywood #lukebryan