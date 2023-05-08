‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ Review: Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda in an Affectionate But Strained Romp

Signed, sealed and delivered, Book Club: The Next Chapter is an unabashed love letter to four great movie stars. As a vehicle for their talents, it’s less of a sure thing. If you can see past the clunky plot contrivances, strained hijinks and one-liners that don’t land, and focus on the Italy-set…



#bookclubnextchapter #slightlyscandalous #dianekeaton #janefonda #candicebergen #marysteenburgen #billholderman #erinsimms #nextchapter #tompettys