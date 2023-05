Britain’s bureaucrats have done it again. They’ve helped snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory. The decision by Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to quash Microsoft Inc’s planned takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard ATVI is just the latest fumble by the UK…



#cma #microsoftincs #bradsmith #brits #bureaucratic #unitedkingdom #gamblingcommission #camelotgroups #nationallottery #jotaylor