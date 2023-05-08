Watch King Charles III, Queen Camilla Make a Surprise Appearance on Tonight’s ‘American Idol’

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry weren’t able to perform their normal tasks as judges on Sunday night’s “American Idol,” as they were across the pond performing for the coronation of King Charles III. So they brought back a souvenir for the show: The actual just-crowned King and Queen. King Charles…



#lionelrichie #katyperry #charlesiii #kingandqueen #queencamilla #ryanseacrest #richie #perry #windsorcastle #alanismorissette