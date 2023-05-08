Ron DeSantis was already fretting in 2018 about how he could disagree with Trump without alienating the MAGA base, old debate prep video shows
Published
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images DeSantis was already worried about alienating the MAGA base in 2018, per an old debate prep video. The video, obtained by ABC News, shows DeSantis answering mock questions on disagreements with Trump. DeSantis is…
#florida #rondesantis #paulhennessy #gettyimagesdesantis #maga #abcnews #desantis #trump #donaldtrump #mattgaetz