The CE 100 Index lost 0.5% in a week crowded with earnings reports. Shopify’s corporate transformation, and resulting 28% gain in share price, was overshadowed a bit by investor concerns over slowing growth in the gig economy and by the threat AI may pose to other sectors. The “Work” pillar slid…



#ce #shopify #fiverrenterprise #stoketalent #fiverr #gsv #haydenbrown #coursera #danrosensweig #ceridian