Qualcomm acquires Autotalks, an Israeli fabless chipmaker that builds SoCs to help improve automotive safety, sources say for between $350M and $400M
Qualcomm’s longer term bet on the automotive sector as a lucrative customer base for its chips and related communications technology is getting a significant push today: the company announced that it is acquiring Autotalks, a fabless chipmaker out of Israel that builds semiconductor and…
