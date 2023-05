Former Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Bollig and his wife, Dannah, on April 3 sold their three-bedroom, 2,300-square-foot condominium in River North for $1.05 million. A member of the Blackhawks’ 2013 Stanley Cup-winning team, Bollig, 36, skated for parts of three seasons for the Blackhawks…



